Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.