Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
