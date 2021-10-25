The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
