Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.