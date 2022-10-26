Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.