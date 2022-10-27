Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.