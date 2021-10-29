 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

