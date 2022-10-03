 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 2:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert