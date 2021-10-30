 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

