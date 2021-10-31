 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert