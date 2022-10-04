 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

