Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

