Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.