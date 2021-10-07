 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert