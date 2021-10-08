Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
