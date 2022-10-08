Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
