Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.