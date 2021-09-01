Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 12:56 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.