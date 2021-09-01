Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 12:56 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds lig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds l…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday…