Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

