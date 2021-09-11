Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. High…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should b…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fr…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high te…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…