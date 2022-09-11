 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

