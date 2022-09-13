The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and var…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksbu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is t…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Win…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. To…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ah…