Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.