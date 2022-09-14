Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and var…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shoul…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksbu…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ah…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. To…