The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
