Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.