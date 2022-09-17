Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.