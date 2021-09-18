Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.