Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.