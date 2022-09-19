The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
