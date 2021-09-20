 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

