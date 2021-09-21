 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

