Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expe…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wed…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg a…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Saturd…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Frederi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area …