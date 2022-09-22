The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
