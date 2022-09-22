Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.