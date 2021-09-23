Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.