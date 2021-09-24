Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
