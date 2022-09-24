Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
