Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.