Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.