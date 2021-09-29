Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.