Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

