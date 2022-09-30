Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
