Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph.