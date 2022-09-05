Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.