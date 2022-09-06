 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

