Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksbu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepare…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The …