Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.