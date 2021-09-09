 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

