Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun a…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …