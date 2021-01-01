 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

