This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
