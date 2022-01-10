This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
